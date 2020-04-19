ABBEVILLE – A Private Service and Interment was held for Tony Boudreaux, Sr. at 1:00PM on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at St. Paul Cemetery with Pastor Allen Randle officiating.

A native and resident of Abbeville, Mr. Boudreaux died at 4:34PM at Oschner Medical Center on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Mr. Tony was a hard worker and worked in the Oil Field for over 42 years. He took pride in caring for his cars and was an avid LSU football and Saints fan.

He is survived by his wife, Josette Briggs Boudreaux of Abbeville; three sons, Antonio Boudreaux, Timothy Boudreaux, and Tony Boudreaux, Jr.; five daughters, Carla Arclise, Valerie Chargois, Laurie Boudreaux, Kimberly Boudreaux, and Raven Boudreaux; four sisters, Barbara Adams, Beverly Boudreaux, Marilyn Boudreaux, and Yvonne Morris; and fifteen grandchildren.

He was preceded in death his parents, Louis Joseph Boudreaux, Sr. and Lucille A. Boudreaux; a son, Anthony Mouton Boudreaux; four brothers, Louis Joseph Boudreaux, Jr., Roland Boudreaux, Calvin Boudreaux, Angelo Boudreaux, Sr., and Ray Boudreaux, Sr.; and two sisters, Linda Boudreaux and Meriam Boudreaux.

Serving as pallbearers will be Tony Boudreaux, Jr., Senic Briggs, Allen Arclise, and Dwight Harris.

You may sign the guest register book and express condolences online at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Abbeville at 2600 Charity St. (337)893-3777 will be handling the arrangements.