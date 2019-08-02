ABBEVILLE — Funeral Services for Torlin Williams, 54, will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at St. Mary Congregational Church, 213 South Louisiana Street, Abbeville, LA. Pastor Kevin M. A. Williams will officiate the services.

Interment will follow the services in St. Paul Cemetery in Abbeville, LA.

Visitation will begin at 8:00 AM at the church until time of services

Torlin Williams was born on June 21, 1965, in Lafayette, LA to Juanita W. Evans and Joseph Sampy and called to eternal rest on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

He graduated with high honors from Coastal Trucking Academy located in Opelousas, Louisiana. At the time of his death, he had become a licensed commercial truck driver for the company Covenant Transport located in Chattanooga, Tennessee. After traveling 188 days across the United States to finish his training, Covenant Transport was so impressed by his work ethic and his drive for success, they commissioned him his very own truck.

Torlin enjoyed spreading the gospel through songs and testifying about the goodness of the Lord. He was not ashamed of his past and his testimony drew others to Christ. He always said, “If God did it for me, he will do it for you”.

Gifted artist! He was talented with the stroke of a pen, pencil, or air/ paintbrush. In his spare time, he created works of art for many people. He never refused to do a work of art for anyone. Sadly, his passing has left many unkept promises to a lot of people.

Nonetheless, his spirit lives through his mother, Juanita W. Evans of Abbeville, LA; fiancee Stacy Bernard of Abbeville, LA; three sisters: Glenda (Peter) Broussard II of Youngsville, LA; Elaine (David) M. Provost of Bossier City, LA; and Cleotter Evans of Pearland, TX; one son, Jakobie (Marcy) Huntsberry of Abbeville, LA; one daughter, Arlayshya Shelton of Salem, NC; three grandchildren: Bryce and Majestic Shelton of Salem, NC and Judah Huntsberry of Abbeville, LA.; loving godmother, Gloria W. Briggs of Abbeville, LA; one godchild, Brock Tyler Evans, , and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and other relatives and friends. Torlin was preceded in death by his father Joseph Sampy; stepfather Henry A. Evans, Jr.; maternal grandparents: Lawrence and Lillian C. Williams, Sr.

View the obituary and sign the guest book online at www.carneyfuneralhome.net.

Professional services entrusted Carney Funeral Home, 602 North Pierce Street, Lafayette, LA, (337) 235-9789, is in charge of arrangements.