ABBEVILLE — Funeral Services for Ulysse “Joe” Gayneaux Jr. ,93, will be 11:00AM Wednesday June 12, 2019 in David Funeral Home of Abbeville. Interment will follow in Landry Cemetery in Henry.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Abbeville Tuesday June 11, 2019 from 5:00PM until 9:00PM and will resume Wednesday from 8:00AM until service time.

Joe, born in Abbeville and a resident of Henry, passed away Sunday June 9, 2019 at Abbeville General Hospital. He was a livestock trainer and a member of The American Quarter Horse Association. He was also a Cajun musician playing the fiddle and accordion.

He is survived by his sons; Kiefferd J. Gayneaux Sr. and wife Deborah of Henry, Kenneth W. Gayneaux and wife Elidia of Henry, and Kelly Joe Gayneaux and wife Lisa of Midland, TX. , 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife Simonia Romero Gayneaux, his parents Joseph Sr. and Venice Monceaux Gayneaux, 4 brothers, and 2 sisters.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Abbeville is in charge of arrangements. 2600 Charity Street Abbeville, LA 70510 (337) 893-3777.