February 3, 1938 ~ November 17, 2019

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Velta Hebert Meaux, 81, who died Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Vermilion Health Care Center. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

She is survived by her three sons, Gregg Meaux and his wife, Debby of Kaplan, Kent Meaux and his wife, Celeste of Kaplan, and Boyd Meaux and his wife, Anna of Lafayette; her six grandchildren, Mitch Meaux, Marcell Meaux, Madilyn Meaux, Taylor Meaux, Matthew Meaux, and Zachary Meaux; seven great grandchildren; and her two brothers, Rodolph Hebert, Jr. of Nunez and Ronald Hebert of Nunez.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Gene Meaux; her parents, Rodolph Hebert and the fomer Alor Hebert; and one brother, Eston Hebert.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of the services at 12:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Veita H. Meaux to Lourdes Foundation, 4801 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette, LA 70508 or online at www.lourdesfoundation.com or to Miles Perret Center Cancer Services, 2130 Kaliste Saloom Rd #200, Lafayette, LA 70508 or online at www.milesperret.org.

