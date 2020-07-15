ERATH – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Virgie Primeaux Richard, 85, will be held at 1:00PM on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

A native and resident of Erath, Mrs. Richard died at 6:40AM on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Rosewood Assisted Living. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts and especially enjoyed cooking for her family.

She is survived by her husband, Durice Richard, Sr.; her children, Joey Richard, Tony Richard and his wife, Christine, Michael Richard and his wife Terrell, Tina Lopez and her husband, Brady, Dewey Richard and his partner, Johnny Lewis, and Kateri Broussard and her husband, Shannon; sixteen grandchildren; thirty-six great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and her siblings, Faye Desormeaux and her husband, Marion, Madeline Duhon and her husband, Ronnie, and Johnny Primeaux and his wife, Catherine.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Lucille Primeaux; and two siblings, Donald Primeaux and Virginia Frioux.

Serving as pallbearers will be Ryan Richard, Nathan Richard, Jake Lopez, Garrett Thomas, Alec Broussard, and Johnny Lewis.

