August 14, 1957 ~ August 17, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Virgil Keith Vincent, 62, who died Saturday, August 17, 2019 at his residence.

He will be laid to rest at St. Alphonsus Cemetery with Fr. François Sainte-Marie officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Jason St. Julien, Jalen St. Julien, Austin St. Julien, Luke St. Julien, Willie LeBouef and Jerry Broussard.

Honorary pallbearers will be Tristan Kidd, Cooper Kidd, Gabriel LeBouef, Travis Broussard, Cy Primeaux, Timothy Baudoin and KJ Johnson.

Virgil is survived by his wife, Phyllis Primeaux Vincent; daughters, Wendy St. Julien and husband Jason, and Katie Johnson and husband KJ; son, Kyle Vincent; grandchildren, Jalen St. Julien, Austin St. Julien, Luke St. Julien, Tristan Kidd and Cooper Kidd; mother, Geraldine Broussard Vincent; and sisters, Sonya Broussard and Leah Baudoin.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rayward Vincent; paternal grandparents, Freddie and Emedia Vincent; and maternal grandparents, Avery and Velta Broussard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Friday, August 23, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 1:15 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

