November 13, 1936 - April 19, 2019

ABBEVILLE – Funeral services for Walter “Sonny” Boudwine, will be held Saturday April 27, 2019 at 12:00 PM in David Funeral Home of Abbeville. Visitatation will be held Saturday April 27, 2019 from 8:00 AM until time of services. Burial will be held in the Faith Hope Cemetery in Abbeville . Reverend John Allen will officiate the services.

Walter “Sonny” Boudwine was born November 13, 1936 to the union of the late Wilmer & Blanche McNeil Boudwine in Abbeville, La. where he had been a lifelong resident. Walter departed this earthly home to be with our Heavenly Father on April 19, 2019 at 10:05pm.

Sonny as he was called by all his family and friends enjoyed fishing, cooking & playing dominos with his friends. He loved spending time with his family & grandchildren. If any family member needed truthful advice, Sonny was definitely our “go to” person.

Walter “Sonny” leaves in God’s care his lifelong companion of 45 years Rita Landry; 3 daughters: Peggy Boudwine, Latasha Forrest, Sabrina Landry Darby (Rodney), all of Abbeville; 5 sons: Walter Lobby Boudwine, Wilmer Boudwine, Wilfred Boudwine, Derrick Landry, Quincy Landry, all of Abbeville; 5 step children: Steven Boudwine (Betty) of California, Elizabeth Boudwine, Janet Simon (Wayne), Kevin Forrest, Jackie Noel, all of Abbeville; 58 grandchildren; 100 great- grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; sisters: Annie Harrison (Shelward) of Abbeville, Dorothy Lee Randall of Lafayette, Ethel Mitchell (Percy) of Abbeville, Ada Soto (Frank), Joyce Andrus (Julius) both of New Iberia; brother: Rogers Green (Karen) of Houston, Tx; and a host of other relatives & friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilmer Boudwine & Blanche McNeil Green; son Patrick James Boudwine; former wife Willie Mae Reaux; brothers: Washington Green Sr, Lawrence Green Sr & Warren Green Sr; grandchildren: Kanya Baudoin, Stephain Brailey, Kennedi Broussard & Cameron Darensberg.

