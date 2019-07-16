GUEYDAN — A Mass of Christian burial for Wendy Miller Rizzuto, 62, of Gueydan, LA will be held at St Peters Catholic Church in Gueydan, LA on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10:30 AM with Father Mark Ledoux officiating.

Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Gueydan on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a rosary recited at 6:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Friday at 8:00 AM until the time of her funeral Mass. Wendy will be laid to rest in Gueydan Cemetery.

Carrying Wendy to her final resting place in Gueydan Cemetery will be Ed Saal, Jr., Craig Hebert, Paul Ledoux, Roger Miller, Jr., Rick Young, and Rick Blevins.

Wendy was born in Detroit, MI on July 10, 1957 to Robert William Miller and Ann Carolyn Cornell Miller. She was called to her Heavenly Father on July 12, 2019. Wendy worked as a Speech Therapist. In her spare time she liked to read, work in her flower garden, and travel. Wendy was very active in her church and was a member of the Gueydan Art Lovers Association. Her greatest joy in life was the time she was able to spend with all of her family, especially her grandchildren. Wendy was a kind and loving person she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Wendy leaves to cherish her memories, her parents, Robert & Ann Miller of Dallas, TX; her beloved husband, Edward Rizzuto of Gueydan, LA; her son, Thomas Scott Rizzuto (Sarah Marceaux) of Lake Charles, LA; her daughter, Lauren Rizzuto Ledoux (Paul) of Youngsville, LA; her brother, Robert Miller, Jr. of Dallas, TX; her two sisters, Robin Young (Rich) of Chicago, IL, Karen Blevins (Rick) of Dallas, TX; her three beautiful grandchildren, Elise, Noah, & Ethan.

In lieu of flowers Wendy’s family is asking that donations be made to St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Gueydan, LA in her memory.

