On the morning of May 8, 2019, Weston Joseph Stoute, Jr, age 73, passed away peacefully at his home with his wife at his side.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Terry Rome Stoute, son Weston J. Stoute III (Denise), grandsons Hagen and Holden Stoute, brother Michael Stoute (Detsie), sister Yvette Stoute, mother-in-law Dorothy Rome and sisters-in-law Judy Scanlon (Paul) and Cathy Barrett (Bob). He had a host of nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly and were all very special to him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Weston J. Stoute and Gloria Mae Broussard Stoute; father-in-law, Roy Rome.

Weston was born in Erath, LA and graduated from Erath High Class of 1963. Following graduation, he joined the Navy and was stationed in San Diego as a Radioman. After serving, he became a crane operator and worked at various locations in the US for over 29 years. He loved fishing and boating in the marshes and bayous of Acadiana. He enjoyed traveling cross country with Terry in their RV. He loved family gatherings, holidays and spending time with his friends. His grandsons were his pride and joy.

His family would like to thank Dr. Cattie, East Jefferson General Hospital Oncology team, and Passages Hospice for their outstanding care and support. In order to help others, Weston has chosen to donate his body to LSU Health Sciences Center for education and research.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM, followed by a Memorial Mass at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society.

