ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial for Wilda Bertrand Menard, 84, was held at 2:00PM on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment followed at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation was held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Tuesday May 28, 2019 from 9:00AM until service time with recitation of the rosary at 11 a.m.

Wilda, born in Kaplan, and a resident of Erath passed away Saturday May 25, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was a member of The Catholic Daughters of America. She was a wonderful homemaker who loved cooking for and spending time with her family.

She also enjoyed her flowers and working in the yard. She was a Teller for Gulf Coast Bank in Erath for many years. She was the bookkeeper and co-owner of Menard’s Plumbing along with her husband Bill. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.

She is survived by her husband; Ulysse “Bill” Menard of Erath, her sons; Greg Menard and wife Cristy of Lafayette, and Ronnie Menard of Erath, her daughters; Karen Schexnaider and husband Wilfred of LeBlanc Community, Denise Roy and husband Dave of Lafayette, and Rochelle Menard of Erath, sisters; Mary Trahan of Kaplan, Irene LeMaire of Gonzales, Gloria Domingue and husband Ivan of Scott, Lola Gaspard of Perry, and Marilyn Broussard of Cow Island; grandchildren Colin Menard and wife Ashlee of Abbeville, Brison Menard of Erath, Braeden, and Grant; and one great grandchild on the way.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Aubrey and Edmay Roche Bertrand; a sister Eula Dronet, and a brother Dallas Bertrand.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Hospice of Acadiana. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Hospice of Acadiana, especially Robin Broussard and Sheena Domingue, her caregivers, especially Lilly Frederick, Cathy Henderson, Helen Viator, and Linda Broussard.

