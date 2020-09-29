ABBEVILLE — Funeral Services for Willie Mae Lange Cornner, 92, were held at 1:00 PM on Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. Theresa Catholic Church with Father Francois Sainte-Marie officiating.

Visitation was held at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from10:00 AM until 9:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation resumed on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 8:00AM until the time of the services. Interment followed at St. Paul Cemetery.

A native of Erath and a resident of Abbeville Willie Mae died at 1:40 AM on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Eastridge Nursing Home. She was a loving mother grandmother and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived; three grandsons, Josh Cornner and his wife Cassey of Erath, Shawn Cornner and his wife Heather of Erath, and Jake Cornner of Erath; a granddaughter, Nikki Olson and her husband David of Diamond Head Miss., a daughter in law, Yvette Stoute of Erath; ten great grandchildren, Kane, Kalex, Knox, Kors, Kruz, Kamm, Myla, Ainsley, and Emmeri Cornner, Jadyn Olson. She is also survived by her sisters Frances Primeaux, Hazel Broussard, and Gloria Mae Menard; and her very special friends Robert and Della McMullen.

She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Cornner; two sons, Roy Lee Cornner and Steve Cornner; her parents Sidney and Henrietta Richard Lange; sisters Audrey Champagne and Dolores Tipper; brothers Nelson, Howard, Lester, Preston, Minos, J.C., and June Lange.

Serving as pallbearers were Josh, Shawn, Kane, Kalex, and Knox Cornner and Robert McMullen.

Condolences may be sent to the Cornner family

David Funeral Home of Abbeville will be handling the arrangements.