July 26, 1940 - April 09, 2019

Wilmer “Cowboy” Miguez, 78, passed away on April 9, 2019 in the comfort of his home, with his son, Martin, and his wife, Haley, giving him the best of care.

Cowboy was a crawfish farmer by trade.

Cowboy is survived by his three sons, Patrick Miguez, Keith Miguez and Martin Miguez and his wife, Haley; one daughter, Kimberly Miguez; eight grandchildren, Ashley Meaux, Beaux Dore’, Kamrin Miguez, Neil Miguez, Taggon and Nick Miguez and Derrick and Tressa; two great grandchildren, Greg Meaux, Jr. and Gavin Meaux; two sisters, his twin, Willie Primeaux and Dorothy Danos; and three brothers, E-Paul, Ronny and Norris Miguez. He was preceded in death by his father, Vernice Miguez; his mother, Avia Ortemond; and his brothers, Eddie, Joseph, St. Paul and Vernice.

Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.

