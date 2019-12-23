NEW IBERIA — A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Iberia for Winston "Sonny" Copell, 79, who passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, in New Iberia.

Interment will be at a later date in the Holy Family Cemetery.

Rev. Garrett Savoie will be the Celebrant.

A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Pellerin Funeral Home. A rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 7:00 pm Thursday. Visitation will continue on Friday from 8:00 am until 1:30 pm.

A resident of New Iberia, Mr. Copell was born in Abbeville on December 25, 1939 to the late Newton and Shirley White Copell, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served our country during the Vietnam War. He was a welding teacher at the New Iberia Career Campus, and was the owner of Copell’s Welding Service, Gulf Coast Fabricators, and LaMicos Italian Restaurant. Mr. Copell also worked as a real estate broker, and a building inspector for the City of New Iberia. An avid outdoors, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, shrimping, and wood carving.

Survivors include his wife, Dianna Bonin Copell of New Iberia; sons, Guy Copell and companion Keesha of New Iberia, Gordan Copell and wife Stephanie of New Iberia, David Copell and wife Nicole of Lafayette; grandchildren, Shawn Copell and wife Brandy, Ryan Copell, Tristan Copell, Guy Winston Copell; step grandchildren, Jory Hutchison, Jared Johnson, Myra Johnson, Brett Whatley, Brittany Lopez; 7 great grandchildren; brothers, Larry Copell and wife Charlene of Jeanerette, Wayne Copell and wife Mary of New Iberia; and a cousin, Myerl Hebert of Abbeville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Kristofer Copell; granddaughter, Dianna Copell; sister, Giles Copell; brothers, Marvin Copell and Floyd Copell; and his best friends, Howard Fridley, and Dolfie Romero.

Pallbearers will be Shawn Copell, Ryan Copell, Tristan Copell, Guy Winston Copell, Doyle Copell, and Marc Copell.

To view on-line obituary, sign guest book, and view video tribute, please go to www.pellerinfuneralhome.com

Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, (337-365-3331) is in charge of arrangements.