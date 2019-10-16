DELCAMBRE – Funeral services celebrating the life of Yvonne Gary LeBlanc will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:00 am at Evangeline Funeral Home. Bro. Aaron Weido, Pastor of Temple Baptist Church, will officiate. Following the services, Yvonne will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery in Delcambre.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral in Delcambre on Thursday from 4:00 pm until 9:00 pm, with the Rosary being recited at 7:00 pm. Visiting hours will resume on Friday from 8:00 am until time of service.

Yvonne was born August 27, 1955 in Lafayette to the late Roy Gary and the late Martha Legnon Creighton. She passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Ochsner Foundation Hospital in New Orleans, surrounded by her loving family. She was 64.

Yvonne worked with McIlhenny company for over 20 years as a machine operator and prior to that she worked with Western Auto in Delcambre. She loved working with both companies because of the friendships she gained. Outside of her work, she enjoyed playing cards, especially Pokeno and bingo, and attending the Ladies Conference through Temple Baptist Church. Above all, Yvonne was most proud of being a mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. Her beautiful smile and kind heart will be missed dearly.

Survivors include her son and daughter, Will James LeBlanc and wife Lori and Wendy Marie Bertrand and husband Michael; six grandchildren, Mia Granger, Zane Granger, Luke LeBlanc, Sofe LeBlanc, Bryce Bertrand and Keegan Bertrand; her sisters and brothers, Maudry Boutte & husband Carroll, Mildred Bourque and husband Joe, Phillip Romero, Wayne Gary and wife Tracy, Randal Gary and Margaret Grow; and her best friend and sister-in-law, Velma LeBlanc.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister, Etus Romero and Eva Jean Gary; and her Godchild, Shafika Maturin.

Serving as pallbearers are Luke LeBlanc, Bryce Bertrand, Ben Maturin, Trent Comeaux, Ryan Babin and Wyatt Gary. Honorary pallbearer is Zane Granger.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made in Yvonne’s name to the Miles Perret Cancer Services, 2130 Kaliste Saloom Road, Ste. 200 Lafayette, LA 70508.

To view the online obituary and to share memories of Yvonne, please visit her memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com

Evangeline Funeral Home of Delcambre is in charge of arrangements.