January 22, 1920 ~ April 17, 2019

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Zoie Suire Stoute, 99, who died Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Maison duMonde Living Center.

She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Allen “Sweet Pea” Stoute, Jr., Chad Hughes, Daniel Arabie, Jr., Ashton Stoute and Ryan Trahan.

Zoie is survived by by her daughter-in-law, Gail Stoute; grandson, Allen “Sweet Pea” Stoute Jr.; granddaughter, Allison Hughes and her husband Chad; great grandchildren, Lani Roy, Bailey Hughes, Ashton Stoute, and Laya Hughes; along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; three daughters, Velma, Mildred, and Marjorie; brother; and one sister.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Stoute; two sons, Allen Stoute Sr., and Johnny Hebert; parents, William Suire and the former Avelia Touchet; one brother; and four sisters.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 8:00 AM until time of services.

