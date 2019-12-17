Rep. Miguez elected next Majority Leader in Louisiana House

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - By a vote of 49-15, Representative Blake Miguez (R-Erath) has been elected as the Chairman of the Republican Delegation of the Louisiana House of Representatives. Rep. Miguez will replace outgoing Chairman Lance Harris (R-Alexandria) who has led House Republicans for the past seven years.

The following is a statement from Louisiana State Representative Blake Miguez regarding his election as Chairman.

“I am honored to be elected by House members as their leader of the House Republican Legislative Delegation. I want to thank Rep. Harris for his years of previous leadership to our delegation. In this new leadership role, I will work hard along with my House colleagues to develop conservative solutions that bring prosperity to Louisiana. At 68 members and a near super-majority, Republicans have a voice that is stronger than ever in the House. I am excited at the opportunity to work with this new group of Representatives to make Louisiana a better place for all our families. Together we are ready to face the hard work ahead to ensure that state government truly serves the hard-working taxpayers of Louisiana”

Joining Representative Miguez on the Executive Committee will be Representative Mark Wright (R-Covington) as Vice Chairman; Representative-Elect Michael Echols (R-Monroe) as Secretary; and Representative Rick Edmonds (R-Baton Rouge) as Treasurer.

The House Republican Delegation also recently endorsed Speaker candidate Representative Sherman Mack (R-Albany) by an overwhelming majority to lead the House for the 2020-2024 legislative term.

“House Republicans made history when they chose to nominate their own candidate for Speaker of the House. I stand with my delegation to support Representative Sherman Mack as the Republican endorsed candidate for Speaker of the House. I look forward to working with Representative Mack to help unite our party and lead Louisiana forward.”