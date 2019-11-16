Scott Broussard, Dexter Callahan elected to Vermilion Parish Police Jury

There will be two new members of the Vermilion Parish Police Jury after Saturday’s Election Day. Scott Broussard and Dexter Callahan both won runoff elections on Saturday. Broussard won a runoff against Pervis Gaspard for the District 11 seat on the Police Jury. Broussard received 839 votes (58%). Gaspard, the incumbent, had 604 votes (42%). Callahan will be the next Juror for District 12. Callahan defeated David Trahan by 13 votes. Callahan claimed 649 votes (51%). Trahan had 636 votes (49%).