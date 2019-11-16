Article Image Alt Text

Scott Broussard, Dexter Callahan elected to Vermilion Parish Police Jury

Sat, 11/16/2019 - 10:17pm

There will be two new members of the Vermilion Parish Police Jury after Saturday’s Election Day. Scott Broussard and Dexter Callahan both won runoff elections on Saturday. Broussard won a runoff against Pervis Gaspard for the District 11 seat on the Police Jury. Broussard received 839 votes (58%). Gaspard, the incumbent, had 604 votes (42%). Callahan will be the next Juror for District 12. Callahan defeated David Trahan by 13 votes. Callahan claimed 649 votes (51%). Trahan had 636 votes (49%).

