South Louisiana Giving Day Begins at Midnight on May 9

LAFAYETTE — South Louisiana (SOLA) Giving Day will be held on Thursday, May 9 beginning at midnight and ending at 11:59:59 p.m. CST. SOLA Giving Day is a 24-hour online fundraising event for 104 nonprofit organizations, churches, and schools who serve Acadiana.

Using a computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone, anyone can make a donation to support their favorite cause and organization by visiting www.solagivingday.org.

Currently, matching gift donations totaling $708,500 have been secured to support more than 40 organizations. A matching donation is a charitable contribution by private donors that will match the general public’s donations dollar for dollar. A list of the organizations who have received matching donations can be found online at www.solagivingday.org/matchinggifts.

SOLA Giving Day will award $24,000 in cash prizes to top performing organizations who receive the most donations in several categories.

South Louisiana Giving Day is an event of the Community Foundation of Acadiana. CFA is a tax-exempt, donor-centric, entrepreneurial foundation whose core purpose is building legacies and improving communities by connecting generous people to the causes they care about. Learn more at www.cfacadiana.org.