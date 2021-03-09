11-0: Kaplan Lady Pirates getting it done on offense and defense

KAPLAN - The Kaplan Lady Pirates are 11-0 on the year and are ranked No. 1 in the latest Class 3A power rankings,

They are getting it done with the combination of pitching, defense and hitting.

In the 11 wins, Kaplan is averaging 12 points a game. They scored a season-high 19 runs twice and 18 runs once. The least amount of runs they scored is 7 in an 7-0 win over Loreauville.

Kaplan head coach Brittany LeBeouf said, “We focus on the process and the little things. When you do the little things, positive results come. This group of girls has come in a worked extremely hard for our coaching staff. They are continuously trying to be better than the day before. What sets this team apart is our team chemistry and every player playing their role. This team has been one of the most fun teams I have been around.”

The Lady Pirates have smacked 22 home runs and scored 135 runs in 11 games.

LeBeouf said her team has put in a lot of work in the off-season to get where they are today.

“I knew we were going to compete at the plate,” LeBeouf added. “With the amount of time and work our players put it, I knew it would pay off. When every single girl can hit a ball out at any moment, it makes our opponents have to focus in the circle. If a mistake is made on any pitch, we will capitalize on it. What has changed at the plate is our approach. We are looking to do damage every single pitch, and it is paying off for us.

Against St. Charles, Kaplan notched three runs in the sixth inning. Kennedy Marceaux had an RBI-home run in the inning to lead the run-scoring.

Pitcher Carina Chargois took the win for Kaplan. Chargois surrendered three runs on nine hits over seven innings, striking out 15.

Kaplan’s top four batters had a total of eight hits.

Lead-off hitter, Marceaux, went 3-for-4, including a home run in the sixth inning. Chargois was 2-for-3, and Molly Sistrunk was 2-for-4, including a homer in the first inning. She finished with knocking in three runs batting in the game.

Lauryn Packard, the fourth batter, went yard in the fifth inning.

Three of the top four batters in the lineup had home runs.

Kaplan socked three home runs on the day. Marceaux went deep in the sixth inning. Molly Sistrunk put one out in the first inning. Lauryn Packard went yard in the fifth inning.

Kaplan racked up 10 hits.

Kaplan...19

Cecilia.....6

Kennedy Marceaux didn’t feel much like getting out on Saturday, tallying five hits and leading Kaplan to a 19-6 win over Cecilia. Marceaux doubled in the first, singled in the second, homered in the third, singled in the fourth, and doubled in the fifth.

After Kaplan scored four runs in the top of the fifth, Cecilia answered with four of their own. Kaplan scored when London Greene singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run. Marceaux doubled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs, and Reese Broussard grounded out, scoring one run. Cecilia then answered when Calais tripled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs, Champaigne grounded out, scoring one run, and Meche singled on the at bat’s first pitch, scoring one run.

Kaplan pulled away for good with four runs in the second inning. In the second, Marceaux singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring one run, Chargois singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring one run, and Molly Sistrunk homered on a 0-2 count, scoring two runs.

Kaplan scored five runs in the fourth inning. Chargois and Janyia Small all contributed in the big inning with RBIs.