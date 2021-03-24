17-run fourth powers Delcambre Panthers past Abbeville

The Delcambre Panthers knocked in 17 runs in the fourth inning on their way to a 21-1 victory over the Abbeville Wildcats on Monday at Theriot Field in Abbeville.

It was a close game for the first three innings.

Delcambre scored two runs in the first inning, two runs in the second inning and then was retired 1-2-3 in the top of the third frame to make it a 4-0 game heading into the top of the fourth inning.

The Panthers had 20 at-bats in the fourth frame. Delcambre managed only four hits in the inning, but they took advantage of three AHS errors.

Hayden Frederick, Rogan Saunier, Noah Gary, Kade Desormeaux, Derrick LeBlanc, and Luke Pacetti all drove in runs the fourth frame.

Delcambre fired up the offense in the first inning. Kalob Moneaux drew a walk, scoring one run.

Frederick was credited with the victory for Delcambre Panthers. The pitcher went five innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out seven, and walking zero.

AHS pitcher Christopher Richard took the loss for Abbeville. The Wildcat pitcher allowed two hits and five runs walking zero.

Karan Patel started the game for Abbeville. The hurler surrendered four runs on three hits over three innings, striking out two.

Delcambre collected 12 hits.

Frederick and Moneaux each had multiple hits for the Delcambre Panthers.

Moneaux and Frederick each managed two hits to lead Delcambre.

Delcambre stole 14 bases during the game as three players stole more than one. Pacetti led the way with four.

Hitters for Abbeville were Brenden Shelvin,