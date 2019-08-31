Abbeville hangs on to beat Church Point

For the last three years, the ball has not been bouncing in the Abbeville Wildcats’ favor. On Friday, in the Acadian/Vermilion Parish Jamboree, the ball finally bounced Abbeville’s way.

The Wildcats held on to beat the Church Point Bears, 7-6. The Bears were 40-yards away from possibly winning the game with 1:16 to play. But the Wildcats’ defense stopped the Bears on three straight plays and then the game clock expired, giving AHS the rare jamboree win.

It has been five years since AHS last won a jamboree game.

This is Kevin Kern’s first jamboree win as the AHS head coach.

“Yes, I am shocked, but I am not shocked we came away with a win,” said Kern. “I know what our kids are capable of doing. It is good to see that things went our way. That is something we have not seen in a while.”

Church Point scored first, after capitalizing on an interception on Abbeville’s first throw of the game. The interception occurred on Abbeville’s 14-yard line, and two plays later the Bears scored for a 6-0 lead.

Still, in the first half, Abbeville’s luck finally changed when Christian Alvarez intercepted a Church Point pass with 2:30 to play in the first half.

Abbeville quarterback Jaidyn O’Brien came out throwing and completed a couple of passes, taking AHS down to the Church Point 6.

Abbeville’s drive stalled and the Wildcats were facing a second and goal from the 6 with only 1 second left in the half.

Coach Kern sent out his kicking unit for a field goal. However, it was a bad snap that hit the ground and backup quarterback Brendan Shelvin, who was the holder, picked up the rolling ball and took off to the left for the corner of the end zone. He ran 16 yards for a touchdown as time expired in the first half.

Jeremi Vilchis kicked the extra point to put AHS ahead 7-6.

In the second half, Abbeville’s defense did its job by keeping the Bears out of the end zone.

“It was good to see the defense and the team not quit and come out playing like every play was their last play,” Kern said.

Abbeville will kick off the 2019 season this Thursday at North Vermilion.

Kern said the jamboree win will help motivate his players.

“The win is a great thing. The seniors and I talked before the jamboree, about imagine if we can change things around at Abbeville High,” said Kern. “Our keyword is imagine.”

Thus far, their imagination is working.