Abbeville High cancels football game against Eunice

Abbeville High head football coach Roderick Moy has decided to cancel Friday night’s home game against Eunice because some players live in areas that don’t currently have electricity.

While most of the city has electricity, there are areas in the city that did not, as of Tuesday afternoon. Many Wildcat football players live in those areas and are not home due to no electricity.

Moy held football practice Tuesday morning to see who would attend. Half of his team was missing. That is when he knew there was no way to play football on Friday.

“Some of the kids are not back in town,” said Moy. “I would not have returned to Abbeville if my neighborhood was without electricity. It is not fair to a kid to ask him to come back for football. I could not look at the player with a straight face and pretend I don’t care.”

The Wildcats (1-1) are coming off a 30-point win over Beau Chene last Wednesday. Many players evacuated Abbeville on Thursday because Hurricane Delta was expected to make landfall on Friday. Moy said uniforms from Wednesday’s game had not been washed because many are without electricity.

Moy said, “We have no tickets printed. We can’t get ready.”

As far as other schools in the parish, everyone is playing, as of Tuesday.

Vermilion Catholic travels to Erath for a parish rival game.

Kaplan will entertain Notre Dame on Friday.

North Vermilion will be on the road Saturday to battle Iota. Kick-off is at 5 p.m.

Gueydan entertains East Beauregard on Friday.

Franklin travels to Delcambre on Friday.