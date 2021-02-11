Abbeville Lady Wildcats beat Crowley

The Abbeville Lady Wildcats got the win they needed on Tuesday at home.

Now, they needs to close out the regular season with another victory.

The Lady Wildcats (11-9) have a power ranking of No. 18 in Class 3A. The top 32 make the playoffs and the top 16 earn a first-round playoff home game.

With the 42-29 win over Crowley, the Lady Wildcats are two slots away from reaching the No. 16 power ranking.

The problem with trying to climb to notches is that the Lady Wildcats only have one game remaining in the regular season.

Abbeville will travel to Lafayette on Thursday to play David Thibodaux (4-19) to close out the regular season.

“I am not sure if a win would help us climb to No. 16,” said AHS head coach Ashly Boudreaux. “We will see.”

There is a chance the Lady Wildcats could play Crowley, who is No. 17, again in the first round.

Other teams the Lady Wildcats could play in the first round are No. 16 Westlake (11-7), No. 15 St. James (9-4) or No. 14 Pine Prairie (14-7).

In Tuesday’s game, the Lady Wildcats moved ahead of Crowley in the fourth period by scoring 16 points. Alissa Richard nailed two clutch 3-pointers in the fourth period to secure the win. She led the team with 11 points.

Gloryyona Walker made 10 and Karmen Williams tacked on eight for AHS. She scored four in the fourth quarter.

JaLearreira Soelv canned two three pointers for six points.

Taylor Perkins led Crowley with 18 points.

Crowley.....48

Abbeville...41

The Abbeville Wildcats almost pulled off the upset against Crowley on Tuesday.

Abbeville did manage to outscored Crowley 22-15 in the first half, but then things went cold in the third period.

The Wildcats could only score five third-quarter points while Crowley made 17. That bad third quarter cost the Wildcats the game.