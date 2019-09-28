Abbeville racks up 511 yards of offense in Friday victory

The Abbeville Wildcats’ offense was clicking Friday against the Beau Chene Gators.

The Wildcats scored a season-high 35 points and produced 511 yards of offense in en route to a 35-25 triumph over Beau Chene.

The Wildcats (1-3) ran a season-high 68 plays compared to Beau Chene’s 58.

On the ground is where the Wildcats did their damage. They rushed for 458 yards behind the legs of Darrian Harrison. Harrison had a season-high 183 yards rushing on 23 carries. He averaged an amazing eight yards a carry each time he touched the football.

Brendan Shelvin had 10 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown.

The Wildcats fell behind 9-7 at the start of the second quarter but then outscored the Gators 20-0 behind its rushing game.

Harrison had a 54-yard TD run and an 11-yard TD run.

Abbeville even threw a touchdown pass. Shelvin completed a 13-yard pass to Garrick Scott in the second quarter.

With five minutes to play in the game, Abbeville led 35-18.

Ten different Wildcats ran the football. Jaidyn O’Brien, who is babying an ankle injury, had three carries for 61 yards. Charles Shufford (3-18 yards) and Eric Levine (4-14 yards) also had carried.

Scott had three catches for 26 yards, and Conner Garret had two for seven yards. Harrison (1-15) and DJ Campbell (1-5) had the other receptions for AHS.

On defense, Abbeville gave up 281 yards.

Kendall Landry led AHS with five solo tackles. Marshal Major (4 solos, three assists) and Christian Alvarez (4 solos, two assists) also had a good game on defense.

The Wildcats are on the road Friday to battle Eunice (3-1). Eunice is coming off a 30-15 loss to Breaux Bridge.