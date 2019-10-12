Ascension Episcopal beats Delcambre

At one time, it was 6-6 in the first quarter, but then Ascension Episcopal scored 43 straight points and cruised to a 49-20 win over Delcambre.

Ascension led 21-6 after the first quarter and 42-6 at halftime.

Delcambre’s only touchdown in the first half came by way of the air. Quarterback Kalob Moneaux completed a 57-yard pass to Parker Nunez.

Moneaux scored a late touchdown in the fourth quarter to make it 49-13.

Ascension had 428 total yards of offense. They threw for 158 and ran for 270 yards.

The leading rushers for Delcambre were Noah Broussard (22-95, 1 TD), Nunez (13-44) and Jamian Guy (10-50),

Nunez had two catches for 60 yards.