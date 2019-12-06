Back-to-back champs: North Vermilion wins another LHSAA title

The North Vermilion High Dance team competed at the LHSAA Spirit Championship in the Game Day category and won the state title for a second year making them back to back champions of Division II.

In the Game Day category teams must demonstrate 3 components; a Fight Song routine, a Sideline routine, and a Field Performance routine.

One judge noted, “Patriots understand how to perform for their fans!,” which sums up exactly what the team aims to do!

NV Dreams not only placed first in their 3A/4A division but their score also ranked them 2nd among all teams across all divisions. The NV Dreams plan to attend UDA regional competition in Hammond next month and are set to travel to Orlando in February for UDA Nationals. The team would like to thank their principal, Tommy Byler, for his continuous encouragement which allows the program to strive and compete. They also want to acknowledge school board rep, Mr. Chris Gautreaux, for recognizing the team’s growth and achievements. NV Dreams love representing their community with a state win!