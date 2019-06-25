Brittany LeBeouf is new softball coach at Kaplan High School

KAPLAN - No other person knows Kaplan High softball better than Brittany LeBeouf. She has been associated with the softball program since she was four years old.

Today, she is 25 years old and was named the new head softball coach at Kaplan High.

LeBeouf becomes only the fourth head coach of the program since it began in 1991. She is, however, the first female head softball coach at Kaplan High.

LeBeouf takes over the program that was guided by Shay Herpin for the last 19 years. Herpin stepped down after being named the new assistant principal at Gueydan High School.

In his 19 years, he has won two state titles and has been to the post season numerous times.

For the last seven years, since graduating from Kaplan High, LeBeouf has been an assistant coach with Herpin. Before that, LeBeouf was a three-year starting pitcher for the Lady Pirates. Her senior year, she earned the MVP district honors.

Way before that, LeBeouf had connections to the softball program.

Her father, Brett, was the head softball coach for the Lady Pirates in the mid-1990s. It was not uncommon to see LeBeouf playing in the dirt or sitting in the dugout during her father’s softball practice.

Her mother, Laura, is a former girls’ basketball coach at Abbeville High and was once the principal at Kaplan High.

With two former head coaches as parents, it did not take them long to offer their daughter coaching advice.

They told her that she was not going to learn everything suddenly and to take her time to develop as a person and a coach.

As of Monday, she is in charge of the program. However, at the same time, it means the end of Herpin helping her.

“It is bittersweet,” she said about being named the head coach. “He taught me everything and prepared me for this moment.

“I knew I wanted to be a coach, so years ago, Coach Shay gave me an opportunity while I was going to college,” said LeBeouf.

Because of his desire to get into administration, over the last couple of years, Herpin handed down more and more coaching duties. Last year, she called all of the pitches and was also in charge of the outfielders.

“She is ready,” said Herpin. “I would not be leaving the program if I did not think it is in good hands.