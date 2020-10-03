Church Point gets rare shutout against Kaplan

KAPLAN - When the Kaplan Pirates have trouble running the football, that is not a good sign.

On Friday at the Ed Douglas Memorial Stadium, the Pirates tried to run their Wing-T offense against the largest defensive line they will face this year.

The Pirates rushed for only 87 yards en route to a 12-0 loss to the Church Point Bears. The last time the Pirates were shut out in the regular season was in the 2014 season. Church Point beat the Pirates 30-0.

However, the last game Kaplan did not score a point was two years ago against Eunice (19-0) in the Class 3A playoffs.

“We made some mistakes,” said KHS head coach Stephen Lotief. “We played like it was the first game of the year. Now, as coaches, we are going to try to fix our mistakes this week during practice.”

In the first half, the Pirates did not get too close to the end zone. They got to within 37 yards but not any closer.

On the other hand, the Bears (1-0) scored their first points on a 69-yard pass play. Quarterback Andy Briceno connected with Khale Babideaux, who outran the Kaplan defense.

The Pirates were in the game at halftime, down 6-0. However, Church Point dominated offensive possessions. The Bears ran 22 plays to Kaplan’s 14.

Church Point took a 12-0 lead at the start of the second half thanks to a Kaplan fumble.

Church Point’s Ethan Castille picked up the rolling ball and ran it back 52 yards for a touchdown.

Ahead 12-0 after three periods, the Bears had a chance to put the game away at the start of the fourth frame.

The Bears were driving and were 15 yards from scoring what would have been their third touchdown, but they fumbled, and Kaplan recovered.

Kaplan’s safety Mason Frick was injured on the fumble and went to the sideline. Frick is also Kaplan’s starting quarterback.

Kaplan’s back up quarterback Raine Mire hit a wide-open Rhen Renfrow for a 50-yard pass on the first place from scrimmage. That was the Pirates’ longest play of the game.

The Pirates could smell the end zone because they got within 20 yards from it. However, Kaplan’s offense went backwards instead of forward. Church Point’s Jamarion Citizen had a sack that resulted in a 15-yard loss.

Kaplan’s top ball carriers were Caden Campisi (14 carries - 41 yards), Drake LeJeune (13-15) and Hayes Abshire (6-9).

Mason Frick completed two passes on eight attempts for 25 yards.

Campisi had an 18-yard reception and Eliot Bourque had one catch for 7 yards.

The Pirates (0-1) will be on the road on Friday to battle VC (1-0).