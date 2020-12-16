Class Act:

What occurred after the Vermilion Catholic Eagles/Ouachita Christian Eagles football game was amazing.

On the game’s final play, VC quarterback Drew Lege threw an incomplete pass in the end zone. Because of the missed throw, the game ended, and VC lost.

It meant the end of the season for 13 seniors, and it also pushed Ouachita Christian into the Division IV finals for the second year in a row.

Like always, when the game is over, one team is happy, and another team is sad.

A handful of VC players, mostly seniors, fell to the ground and began crying.

Instead of celebrating the outcome, a handful of Ouachita Christian players walked straight to those crying VC players and began to console them.

A photo getting a lot of attention is one of two Ouachita Christian players checking on Drew after the game ended. The photo shows linebacker Henry Messinger getting on one knee to talk to Lege, while Ouachita Christian quarterback Henry Herring put his hand on Lege’s shoulder.

The player, No. 7 Thomas Culp, is waving his hands in the air but it is not to celebrate. Culp is trying to silence his players because VC players are hurting.

Ouachita Christian head coach Stephen Fitzhugh saw the picture on Saturday and watched the ending of the game on film. He was blown away by the action of some of his players.

“It hit me Saturday and got to me,” said Coach Stephen. “Both kids (Herring and Messinger) dedicated their lives to Christ this summer. It was a life-changing moment for both kids. I was not surprised by what they did.

“On film, you can see both players going straight for Drew.”

Coach Stephen said neither player raised their hands to celebrate. They were more worried about the VC players.

Coach Stephen added that his players praised the VC team on the way back from Abbeville.

“They said VC was classy. “They are country boys who competed for the entire game. There was no smack talk.

“Friday’s game is what high school football is about.”

VC head coach Broc Prejean was inspired by what he saw after the game.

“It was instant and genuine and pretty inspiring to be honest. I think we were looking into a mirror across the field on Friday,” Prejean said. “Two teams with a lot of tradition, pride, and class and the young men playing on the field recognized that in each other. Respect for and respect from your opponent is something that we preach, and it’s pretty apparent Coach Fitzhugh does as well, so we are all proud to have been a part of such an exciting game.

“The disappointment is there, but you tip your cap and see the bigger picture of what this group of kids did this year, and we are blessed. Friday night showed a lot of people why it was so important that these kids got to play this game this year.”

Ouachita Christian will go against Calvary Baptist in the Division IV finals.