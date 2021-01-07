Delcambre anthers in good shape in power rankings

The Delcambre Panthers find themselves in a great place at this time in the season.

The Panthers won their 10th game of the year, with a 55-36 district win over Catholic High on Tuesday.

What that win did was move the Panthers (10-4) to No. 16 in the unofficial Class 2A power rating, according to GeauxPreps.com.

If the playoffs began today, the Panthers would have a home game in the first round because the top 16 get a home game.

In the win on Tuesday, Delcambre’s big men had their way against Catholic High. Kaleb Comeaux and Thomas Jones combined for 33 points.

Comeaux had 17, and Jones made 16 for Delcambre.

Power standings for parish teams

Boys

The North Vermilion Patriots (4-3), a Class 4A team, are ranked No. 20 in the unofficial power standings by Geaux Preps.com.

In Class 3A, Erath (1-8), Kaplan (2-10) and Abbeville (2-8) would not make the playoffs if it would begin today.

Kaplan is No. 39 and the top 32 make the playoffs.

Abbeville is No. 47 and Erath is No. 48.

In Division IV, the VC Eagles (6-3) are in good shape at No. 8. The top 16 make the playoffs.

District foe, Central Catholic (7-2) is No. 5.

Girls

The Kaplan Lady Pirates (11-4) would be playing at home if the playoffs would start this week.

The Lady Pirates are No. 8, and Abbeville (7-5) is No. 16.

In Class 4A, NVHS (3-3) is No. 26 and LaGrange (11-1) is No. 1.

In Division IV, the top 16 make the playoffs.

VC (5-3) is No. 18, while Highland (10-4) is No. 2 and Hanson (7-3) is No. 11.