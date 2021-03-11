Delcambre cruises past Livonia

DELCAMBRE - The Delcambre Panthers jumped out to a 15-0 lead in the first two innings and then cruised to a 17-4 win over Livonia on Tuesday.

The Panthers secured the victory thanks to 11 runs in the second inning.

The offensive onslaught by Delcambre was led by Hayden Frederick, Kalob Moneaux, Luke Pacetti, Zeb Falgout, Kade Desormeaux, and Parker LeBlanc, all driving in runs in the inning.

In the first inning, Delcambre got their offense started when Frederick singled home a run.

Moneaux pitched Delcambre to victory. Moneaux surrendered zero runs on zero hits over two innings, striking out five and walking one. Cullen Bouton threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Delcambre tallied 10 hits.

Bouton went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Delcambre. Rogan Saunier had two hits (1 double) for DHS. Moneaux had a triple and knocked in three runs.

Houma Christian....7

Lady Panthers........4

The Delcambre Lady Panthers dropped a 7-4 decision to Houma Christian in Delcambre on Tuesday.

After two scoreless innings, Delcambre jumped out to a 4-1 lead after three innings. Houma Christian stormed back and scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning and two in the fifth for a 6-4 lead.

Houma Christian had 13 hits and Delcambre had 8 in the game.

Madison Hyatt had two hits to lead DHS. Others with hits for DHS were Lauren Dooley, Madison Menard, Rhen Broussard, Emma Duhon, Kyana Gary and Jannell Stelly.

Broussard took the loss on the hill after throwing the first five innings and giving up six runs on 11 hits.

Ella Maggio and Paige Meyers pitched the final two frames for DHS.