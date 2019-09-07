Erath drops a back and forth game

ERATH - The key to winning the Erath/Ascension Episcopal game was to be the last team to score.

As it turned out, it would be Ascension Episcopal with two minutes left in the game, en route to a 34-27 win over the Bobcats.

The Bobcats tied it 27-27 with 4:28 to play in the game. Jax Thibodeaux scooted five yards for a touchdown.

Erath head coach Eric LeBlanc did not want to leave too much time on the clock for Ascension. Four minutes was plenty of time, however.

“I was trying to milk the clock when we had the ball,” said EHS head coach Eric LeBlanc. “I saw how fast they scored the touchdown before (in 90 seconds). I wanted to slow our offense down and give them the least amount of time on the clock as possible.”

The game-winning drive took only two minutes.

On the drive, Ascension was facing a fourth down and eight from the EHS 19-yard-line. Ascension quarterback Cole Simon looked to be sacked 10 yards behind the line of scrimmage, but he broke free and connected with Matt Remondet in the middle of the field for a 9-yard reception and a first down. The next play, Ethan Leoni ran up the middle for a 7-yard touchdown with 2:01 to play in the game.

“That fourth down play hurt us,” said LeBlanc. “If we make that play, we get the ball back with a chance to go down and score.”

The Bobcats had one more chance to win the game when they got the ball back with 1:43 to play in the game. Unfortunately, the Bobcats could not get a first down to end their chances.

Simon, who threw for 1,800 yards last year, had a heck of a first game. Simon threw for 274 yards and averaged 21 yards a completion.

Erath quarterback Luke LeBlanc, who threw for 2,000 yards last season, finished with 236 yards passing.

Colton Punch had four catches for 87 yards and a touchdown for Erath.

Punch caught a 34-yard touchdown reception on Erath’s first drive in the first period. He also kicked the extra point for the 7-0 lead five minutes into the game.

Right before the first half, LeBlanc threw a short pass up the middle to running back Jax Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux broke two tackles, and the play went for a 20-yard touchdown with 44 seconds left to play in the first half.

Forty seconds later, however, Ascension was back in the end zone leading 21-14 going into the locker room.

FYI: Lane Toups hurt his ankle in the first quarter and did not return to the game. He was Erath’s receiver and free safety.

Right before the end of the first half, the Bobcats lost top lineman Austin Hebert was injured and did not return to the game.

“Losing those two players hurt us,” said LeBlanc.

Thibodeaux finished the game with 14 carries for 49 yards.

LeBlanc had 14 carries but finished with minus six yards rushing. He was sacked at least five times.