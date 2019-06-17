Best Offshore Boat Holy Smokes pictured (l-r) John McLain, Jacob Sagrera, Kevin Sagrera, Allen McLain Sr., Pierce Boffy, Darious Girouard, Holly Boffy and Carrick Boffy
Michael Guilbeaux, Vermilion Catholic Principal with Holly Boffy and Carrick Boffy, Fishing for Memories Co-Founders. Vermilion Catholic is going to carry on the tradition of the fishing rodeo in Intracoastal City in 2020.
Kayak Champions -are (l-r) Butch Ridgedale (Flounder), Michael Carter (Redfish), Luke Beslin (Speckled Trout)
Best Inshore Boat Game Over Huba Doxey & Joel Rogers
Fishing for Memories results
Heaviest Fish Jared - Adams, Adams, 101.4 lbs. Garfish
Champion Ticket Locations C&J Outfitters & More Inc. & Five Oaks Grocery
Youth Division
Catfish
1st Cooper Miller, Tee-Naut, 29.05 lbs.
2nd Cooper Miller, Tee-Naut, 28.35 lbs.
3rd Ayson Doxey, Game Over, 24.90 lbs.
Croaker
1st Porter Rogers, Game Over, .7 lb.
2nd Aiden LeBouef, Gill Crusher, .63 lb.
3rd Cruz Morvant, Fishmaster, .63 lb.
Speckled Trout
1st Porter Rogers, Game Over, 5 lbs.
2nd Jace Adams, Adams, 3.95 lbs.
3rd Porter Rogers, Game Over, 2.5 lbs.
Redfish
Isaiah Mouton, Blazer Bay, 6. 9 lbs.
Isaiah Mouton, Blazer Bay, 6.33 lbs.
Isaiah Mouton, Blazer Bay, 6.59 lbs.
Adult Division Inshore
Black Drum
1st Huba Doxey, Game Over, 43.40 lbs.
2nd Joel Rogers, Game Over, 36.9 lbs.
3rd Huba Doxey, Game Over, 35.7 lbs.
Catfish
1st Dennis Menard, Tee-Naut, 57.1 lbs.
2nd Brock Miller, Tee-Naut, 37.6 lbs.
3rd Brock Miller, Tee-Naut, 30.75 lbs.
Croaker
1st Neil Schexnaider, Hyper-Tension, 1.62 lbs.
2nd Nick Trahan, Triple T, .93 lb.
3rd Nick Trahan, Triple T., .92 lb.
Garfish
1st Jared Adams, Adams, 101.4 lbs.
2nd Kami Gisclair, Team Aquaholic, 85.6 lbs.
3rd Jared Adams, Adams, 58.6 lbs.
Redfish (2 fish)
1st Michael Donner, Silver Bullet, 16.84 lbs.
2nd Garret Granger, The Tub, 15.37 lbs.
3rd David Foreman, Camp Duck Butter, 14.18 lbs.
Speckled Trout (2 fish)
1st Jared Adams, Adams, 11.11 lbs.
2nd Jared Adams, Adams, 10.55 lbs.
3rd Jared Adams, Adams, 10.44 lbs.
Flounder
1st Joel Rogers, Game Over, 3.89 lbs.
2nd Joel Rogers, Game Over, 3.71 lbs.
3rd Huba Doxey, Game Over 3.14 lbs.
Lagniappe
1st Dilan Comeaux, Steady Current, Jack Crevalle, 27.75 lbs.
2nd Trent Frith, Steady Current, Jack Crevalle, 25.85 lbs.
3rd John McLain, Holy Smokes, Jack Crevalle, 25.15 lbs.
Adult Division Offshore
Cobia
1st Chance Thomas, Un-Reel, 34.6 lbs.
2nd Neil Schexnaider, Hyper-Tension, 28.9 lbs.
3rd Trent Frith, Steady Current, 27.65 lbs.
Deep Dwellers
1st Erick Sturrock, Night Moves, Yellow Edge, 29 lbs.
2nd Jacob Sagrera, Holy Smokes, Yellow Edge, 19.73 lbs.
3rd Eric Sturrock, Night Moves, Yellow Edge, 15.94 lbs.
Grouper
1st Jacob Sagrera, Holy Smokes, 12.24 lbs.
2nd Darius, Girouard, Holy Smokes, 9.01 lbs.
3rd Dylan Comeaux, Study Current, 7.87 lbs.
King Mackeral
1st Tate LeBlanc, Night Moves, 34.7 lbs.
2nd Allen McLain Sr., Holy Smokes, 22.9 lbs.
3rd Trent Frith, Steady Current, 21.9 lbs.
Mangrove Snapper
1st Gary Trahan, Un-Reel, 9.72 lbs.
2nd Allen LeMaire, Un-Reel, 9.47 lbs.
3rd Hatch Trahan, Un-Reel, 9.25 lbs.
Red Snapper
1st Josh Boudreaux, Study Current, 20.5 lbs.
2nd John McLain, Holy Smokes, 20.32 lbs.
3rd Allen McLain Sr., Holy Smokes, 18.33 lbs.
Tuna
1st Tate LeBlanc, Night Moves, Black Fin, 25.85 lbs.
2nd Neil Schexnaider, Hyper-Tension, Black Fin, 21.95 lbs.
3rd Darius Girouard, Holy Smokes, Black Fin, 21.40
Wahoo
None weighed