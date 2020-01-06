Article Image Alt Text

Kevin Fouquier posted a 21-4 record at VC his two years he was the head coach. On Monday he resigned from the job.

Fouquier resigns as VC head football coach

Mon, 01/06/2020 - 10:30am

Vermilion Catholic is now in need of a new head football coach.
On Monday, VC head coach Kevin Fouquier resigned as the head football coach.
Fouquier decided to go back into the private work force.
Fouquier had been the head coach for two years. He has a two year record of 21-4, including a district title this year. His teams have reached at least the second round of the Division IV playoffs each year.The search will begin soon for a new head coach.

