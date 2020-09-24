High School Football Begins!

High school football gets underway on Thursday.

While college and pro football are in their second week, high school begins Thursday and Friday with scrimmages.

All parish schools will be in action. Playing Thursday will be Kaplan, Abbeville, Gueydan and Erath.

Kaplan will battle Eunice in Ed Douglas Memorial Stadium, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Kaplan will be selling pre-sold tickets at the front office in the school. They are $5 each. To get into the stadium, one must have a ticket. No one can walk up to the gate the night of the scrimmage and buy a ticket.

The state is only allowing football stadiums to hold 25 percent capacity. Kaplan sits 3,000 people and 25 percent of that is 925 people.

Once the front off sells 925 tickets, no more will be sold.

The Erath Bobcats changed its scrimmage location. On Thursday, Erath is on the road in Loreauville. The Bobcats were scheduled to play at home, but the game is in Loreauville on its artificial turf because of the weather.

Students can purchase tickets for $5 at the school.

The Abbeville Wildcats are on the road Thursday to battle the Tigers of Lake Arthur. Kick-off is at 6 p.m.

The Gueydan Bears are heading to New Iberia to play Highland Baptist on Thursday.

One home game Friday

North Vermilion is still scheduled to play at home on Friday against Cecilia. Kick-off is at 6 p.m.

Pre-game tickets will also be sold in the school’s front office for $5. North Vermilion’s stadium sits around 500 people.

VC on the road

The Vermilion Catholic Eagles travel to Eunice to play St. Ed’s of Eunice on Friday at 6 p.m.

Real reason underway on Oct. 1-2.

The high school season officially starts on Oct 1 when Centerville travels to Delcambre.

The rest of the parish starts on Friday, Here is next week’s schedule.

Oct. 2 Schedule

VC at Abbeville

Kaplan at Church Point

Ascension Episcopal at

North Vermilion

Gueydan at Jeanerette

Erath at Morgan City