High school has new 40-second clock; Vermilion Parish Coaches react to extended time

Starting in tonight’s jamborees, high school coaches, players, and fans will have to get used to playing with the new 40-second play clock.

In conjunction with the National Federation of High Schools, the LHSAA has adopted a 40-second play clock; like the ones used in college and the pros, in place of the traditional 25-second clock.

Surrounding states are also adopting the new 40-second clock.

Before, the clock stopped until an official spotted the ball following an offensive play.

Now, the 40-second clock restarts as soon as the play is whistled dead.

“That will let us run more plays,” said VC head coach Kevin Fouquier.

When an official raises his arms straight up, indicating that the ball is dead and signals for the 40-second clock to start, the clock operator will immediately start the clock unless something else occurs that requires the 25-second play clock to reset.

Thursday night’s jamborees will be a good test for area coaches on how the new clock system works.

“We will find out Thursday night,” said NV head coach Brett Blakey. “I think it will speed up the game a lot. “

Blakey noted, with the old 25-second clock, the referee goes to get the ball, spots the ball, checks the first down markers and then starts the 25-second clock. That is taking about 40 to 60 seconds to do all that.

“Now we don’t have to wait until the ball is spotted,” said Blakey. “Now we won’t have to wait for the referee to step away from the ball.”

Kaplan head coach Stephen Lotief said they came up with 40 seconds because that is the average time it takes to set the ball after a tackle. Lotief is worried the 40-second clock will extend the game.

“I went to a meeting, me and two other coaches agreed that the 40-second clock is not going to make the game faster,” said Lotief.

He predicts the extra time will allow more plays to be run in a game extending the game.