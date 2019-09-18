Kaplan climbs to No. 6 in 3A

The Kaplan Pirates have a lot to celebrate this week. They are 2-0 and ranked No. 6 in the latest Class 3A poll.
Class 5A
1. John Curtis (8) 2-0
2. West Monroe (1) 2-0
3. Catholic-BR 2-0
4. Rummel 2-0
5. Acadiana 2-0
6. Haughton 2-0
7. Destrehan 2-0
8. Alexandria 2-0
9. East Ascension 1-1
10. Zachary 0-2
Others receiving votes: Captain Shreve 21, Scotlandville 13, Ruston 8, Terrebonne 8, Slidell 5, John Ehret 3, Live Oak 2.
Class 4A
1. St. Thomas More (5) 2-0
2. Karr (4) 1-1
3. Lakeshore 2-0
4. Neville 2-0
5. Leesville 2-0
6. Warren Easton 1-0
7. Eunice 2-0
8. Northwood 2-0
9. Evangel 1-1
10. Bastrop 2-0 21 NR
(tie) Assumption 2-0 21 NR
Others receiving votes: Breaux Bridge 11, Carver 10, Plaquemine 6, Tioga 6, Landry-Walker 5,
Class 3A
1. Sterlington (5) 2-0
2. St. James (4) 2-0
3. Iota 2-0
4. University 1-1
5. Union Parish 1-1
6. Kaplan 2-0
7. St. Martinville 1-1
8. North Webster 2-0 NR
9. Lake Charles Prep 1-1
10. De La Salle 1-1
Others receiving votes: Jena 19, E.D. White 16, Loranger 8, Baker 7, Brusly 6, Hannan 5, Marksville 5, Caldwell Parish 5, Madison Prep 4.
Class 2A
1. Notre Dame (9) 2-0
2. Lafayette Christian 2-0
3. Newman 2-0
4. Amite 1-1
5. St. Charles 2-0
6. Ferriday 1-1
7. Kentwood 1-1
8. Many 0-2
9. Catholic-NI 0-2
10. Dunham 2-0 NR
Others receiving votes: East Feliciana 24, St. Helena 19, Lakeview 11, Lakeside 2, Rosepine 2, Welsh 1.
Class 1A
1. Oak Grove (6) . 1-1
2. Southern Lab (1) 1-1
3. Calvary Baptist (1) 2-0
4. Ascension Catholic (1) 2-0
5. Vermilion Catholic 1-1
6. Country Day 1-1
7. Haynesville 0-2
8. West St. John 1-1
9. Ouachita Christian 1-1
10. Montgomery 2-0 24 NR
Others receiving votes: Oberlin 20, Logansport 14, Central Catholic-Morgan City 7, Basile 4, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 3, Opelousas Catholic 1, St. Edmund 1.