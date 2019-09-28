Kaplan Pirates become latest victim of the VC Eagles

KAPLAN - The Kaplan Pirates became the latest victim of the Vermilion Catholic Eagles.

First, there was Class 2A Catholic High of New Iberia. Then last week the Class 3A Abbeville Wildcats could not beat the Eagles. The Kaplan Pirates now join Abbeville and Catholic High in the loss column.

The Eagles, who jumped out to a 17-0 lead, held on to win 25-23 in a parish showdown.

This Friday the Eagles play their third straight Class 3A team when the Erath Bobcats (2-2) visit VC.

Friday’s win was the first time in the school history that VC beat Kaplan. VC lost the last two meetings.

VC head coach Kevin Fouquier told his team to enjoy the win for 24 hours and then begin focusing on Erath.

“This was a big win for us. That is how we play well in all phases of the game,” said the VC head coach to his team.

Before the Pirates’ fans could sit down and enjoy their popcorn, they found their team down 14-0 three minutes into the game.

VC scored on the first-play of the game when junior Josh Sagrera ran the opening kick off 87 yards for a touchdown. J-Rob Alums nailed the extra point. However, on the ensuing kickoff, Fouquier called for a successful onside kick.

Alec Broussard recovered the onside kick at the Kaplan 48-yard line. Five plays later, Moe Maxilie scored a touchdown on a 15-yard run at the 9:40 mark of the first period.

It took VC only 80 seconds to score 14 points.

Fouquier said his game-plan was to try an onside kick as early as possible in the game.

“We had to get an extra possession there somewhere,” said Fouquier.

Up 14-0, the Eagles added three more points when Alums successfully made a 28-yard field goal.

Kaplan finally got the momentum it was looking for at the start of the second period, down 17-0.

The Pirates put together a 22-play, 78-yard drive that took 10 minutes off of the clock.

Kaplan ran 21 running plays on the drive, including a 4-yard TD run by Kevin White. He also scored on a two-point play and just like that, Kaplan was back in the game, down 17-8 at halftime.

On Kaplan’s first possession of the third period, the Pirates fumbled at midfield. The Eagles marched 50 yards in eight plays. Josh Sagrera scored from the 15-yard line that made it 25-8

The game got interesting on a bad snap, and Kaplan recovered the ball on the VC 18-yard line with eight minutes to play in the game.

Two plays after the fumble, White scored his second touchdown. White was stuffed, however, on the two-point play by VC’s Alec Broussard.

The Pirates scored a late touchdown on a Nathan Sistrunk one-yard run. Sistrunk had 13 carries for 85 yards in the game. White led KHS with 104 yards on 18 carries.

With VC leading 25-20 and facing fourth down with four seconds left in the game, Maxile took the handoff and ran 40 yards backward towards his end zone for a safety as time expired.

Maxile lost 40 yards rushing on the play but still manage to finish with 52 yards on 14 carries.

Andre LeBlanc had seven carries for 36 yards.

VC quarterback Drew Lege completed 14 out of 21 passes for 189 yards.

Colin Broussard had two catches for 68 yards, while Alums had three for 38 yards.