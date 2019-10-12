LaGrange beats North Vermilion

The North Vermilion Patriots got behind 26-0 and never could catch up against LaGrange.

The Patriots, playing in their first Class 4A district game, lost 32-14, to LaGrange.

NV (3-3, 0-1) was down 6-0 after the first quarter and then at halftime, it was 20-0.

LaGrange had 305 yards of offense while NV had 299.

Kendrick Baudion rushed for 103 yards on 22 carries for NV.

The Patriots had more passing yards than rushing yards.

Ethan Guidry started at quarterback for NV. He completed 15 out of 27 passes for 167 yards and he threw two touchdowns.

He had a 43-yard TD pass to Daylon Deculus in the fourth quarter.

Guidry replaced starting quarterback Darius Gilliam, who missed the game because of a concussion he got the game before.

Deculus had six catches for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

Zack Necaise had three catches for 19 yards for NV.

NV’s defense had trouble stopping Lagrange quarterback Quintorus Jones. Jones ran for 186 yards on 12 carries. He scored three touchdowns on the ground and threw for another touchdown.