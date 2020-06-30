Louisiana House of Representatives honors Abbeville High Weightlifting Team

On paper, the Abbeville Wildcats Weightlifting Team favored another state title but that did not happen because of COVID-19. The weight lifting season came to an end before the state meet took place.

Vermilion Parish State Representative Ryan Bourriaque got a resolution approved in the House of Representatives during the regular session that acknowledged the top high school weight lifting programs in Louisiana.

The resolution recognized Abbeville’s Wildcats as the top boys’ weight lifting team in Class 3A.

AHS has won three consecutive state titles and had a good chance to win a fourth.

The resolution mentioned the top rank teams in each class.

The House of Representatives said in the resolution that it commended the powerlifting teams that were at the top of their divisions at the end of the season and did hereby extend sincere hope that these young men and women find success in all of their future endeavors.

Abbeville High Powerlifting head coach Travis Werner was pleasantly surprised by the resolution.

“It was a nice gesture for them to recognize state champions, which included our boys’ team,” Werner said

Bourriaque said, “When so many state championships were interrupted, the Legislature felt it pertinent to recognize these state champions. I am proud that one of these teams are from our area. To the student-athletes, coaches, families and alumni congratulations on your achievement.”

Here is a list of schools that were recognized in the resolution.

•Class 5A: Pineville (girls), West Monroe (boys)

• Class 4A: Tioga (girls), Assumption (boys)

• Class 3A: Lutcher (girls), Abbeville (boys)

• Class 2A: Port Allen (girls), Winnfield (boys)

• Class 1A: Calvary Baptist (boys and girls)