Marceaux steps in as quarterback for VC and delivers

MORGAN CITY - VC senior Andrew Marceaux delivered when he was called on.

Marceaux is the backup quarterback for Drew Lege, a junior who has thrown for 5,200 yards over the last three years.

This season Marceaux gets to play quarterback when VC is leading by far. He has appeared in nine games.

But on Friday, that changed.

On VC’s second possession of the game, quarterback Drew Lege injured his ankle and was sidelined for the rest of the game.

With the district title and a No. 1 powerpoint ranking on the line, no one panicked when Lege did not come back in.

Marceaux stepped in at quarterback and ran the offense without any hiccups. He completed two touchdown passes to help VC crush Central Catholic 29-0.

The win gives VC the outright district title and also gives VC the No. 1 power rating heading into the playoffs.

Marceaux completed four out of seven passes for 90 yards.

Oh, yeah, he also converted two successful two-point plays on offense. When he played defense, he had a few tackles and an interception.

It was a scoreless first quarter, and then VC blew it open with two touchdowns in the second period.

Moe Maxile had a three-yard touchdown run and John Robert Allums kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead.

The VC defense scored six points when Alec Broussard recovered a fumble in the end zone. Marceaux ran it in for the two-point conversion, and VC led 14-0 at halftime.

Marceaux sealed the district title after completing two TD passes to two different receivers.

He completed a 47-yard touchdown reception to Alums at the 5:32 mark in the third quarter. Four minutes later, he completed a 39-yard touchdown pass to Saul Dartez that made it 29-0.

Dartez had two catches for 40 yards, and Colin Broussard also had two catches for 16 yards.

Andre LeBlanc led the rushing attack for VC with 83 yards on 10 carries. Maxile had 63 yards on 12 carries.

VC will be at home on Friday in the first round of the Division IV playoffs.