Mother Nature not being nice

It is now Mother Nature causing fits for the No. 4 North Vermilion Patriots’ Soccer Team.

This season the Patriots have had to deal with the challenges from COVID-19. They managed to win 15 games and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Now, the Patriots have to deal with Mother Nature because she is making it a challenge for the Patriots to play their next round against the No. 5 E.D. White Cardinals.

The game was first scheduled for Tuesday afternoon but had to be changed due to rain. As of Wednesday afternoon, the game is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. at North Vermilion High School.

The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, with the high to be 38 degrees.

“It has to be played soon,” said NV head coach Nick Gigliotti. “The LHSAA deadline was Tuesday, and the semifinal game has to be finished for Saturday. So, whoever wins, there will have to be a quick turnaround.”

When the rain stops today, Gigliotti said he made arrangements for an airboat to ride up and down the soccer field to push the water off of the field.

Gigliotti said his team has played in cold, wet weather before and could handle the conditions.

The winner will play No. 1 University High, who beat No. 8 Bossier 3-0 on Saturday.

The NV/ED White matchup is the only match not completed in Division III.