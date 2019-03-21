North Vermilion Track Meet to be held in Abbeville

The North Vermilion Patriot Relays will be held at Bill Gooch Track Complex at J.H. Williams Middle School in Abbeville.

Because work is being done on North Vermilion’s track, the meet had to be moved.

There will be 15 teams competing in the meet.

The field event begins at 3 p.m., and the running starts at 6 p.m.

Competing in the meet will be North Vermilion, Erath, Delcambre, Kaplan, Gueydan, VC, Abbeville, Church Point, Crowley, Notre Dame, Teurlings, Southside, ESA, Ascension Episcopal, and Breaux Bridge.

In the boy’s action, the Abbeville High Wildcats will be trying to win their second straight track meet. Earlier this week the Wildcats won the Rene Trahan Track and Field Meet in Abbeville.

Breaux Bridge is also a top contender.

The North Vermilion Lady Patriots will also be trying to win their second straight track meet.

The Lady Patriots won the Rene Trahan meet in Abbeville last week.

The Lady Panthers of Delcambre should also contend for the title.