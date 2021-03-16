Patriots beat Kaplan in three straight games

The North Vermilion Patriots swept Kaplan in three games over the weekend.

They beat Kaplan 14-2, 17-4 and 4-1.

Patriots....4

Pirates.....1

The NV Patriots took home a 4-1 victory over Kaplan on Saturday.

John Carter was the winning pitcher for the Patriots. The pitcher allowed four hits and zero runs over four innings, striking out four. Braxton Savant threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen. Savant recorded the last nine outs to earn the save for the Patriots.

Kaplan pitcher Peyton Ford took the loss for Kaplan. Ford allowed eight hits and four runs over six and a third innings, striking out six and walking one.

The Patriots had eight hits in the game. Camden Breaux and Lane Patin each had two hits for the Patriots.

Kaplan totaled six hits in the game. Ford, Reece Hardee, and Caden Campisi all managed multiple hits for Kaplan.