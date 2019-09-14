Rayne beats Abbeville

The Abbeville Wildcats could only score eight points in their 19-8 loss to the Rayne Wolves on Friday at home.

Rayne scored six points in the first period and seven in the second period and led 13-8 at halftime.

In the second period, Abbeville quarterback Jaidyn O’Brien connected with Garrick Scott for a 67yard touchdown at the 8:03 mark in the second quarter. Abbeville went for two points and was successful. Brennan Shelvin connected with O’Brien for a two-point play that made it 13-8.

The Wildcats outgained Rayne, 203 yards to 170 yards.

Abbeville completed 9 out of 21 passes for 107 yards. O’Brien was 7-out-19 throwing the football.

Brennan Shelvin had two catches for 23 yards. Reginald Henderson had two catches for seven yards.

The Wildcats rushed for 96 yards.

No Wildcat rushed for more than 25 yards.

O’Brien had 10 carries for 18 yards. Jamie Hoffpauir had five carries for 17 yards.

Abbeville will play the VC Eagles Friday at VC.

Erath whips Loreauville

LOREAUVILLE - The Erath Bobcats got a victory over the Loreauville Tigers with the help of its running game.

Jax Thibodeaux ran for a career-high 198 yards on 29 carries to help the Bobcats beat Class 2A Loreauville, 34-20.

Friday’s game is the first time Erath and Loreauville played one another in 27 years. The last time was in 1992, and LHS won 36-0.

Loreauville still leads the series 19-9-1.

The Bobcats did throw the football but only when they had to. Luke LeBlanc threw for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

Curtis Cormier, Erath’s fullback, had 42 yards rushing and he had a 10-yard reception.

Colton Punch had two catches for 43 yards and two touchdowns. Tucker Derise had two catches for 13 yards.

Erath was down 20-14 at halftime. The Bobcats scored 20 second-half points, and Erath’s defense did not allow any points in the second half.

Cormier, Erath’s linebacker, also had a decent game on defense. He led the team in tackles with five solos, including two behind the line of scrimmage.