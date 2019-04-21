Six teams make baseball playoffs

The Louisiana High School Association announced the baseball playoff pairings and six teams from the parish are in.

Three will be playing home while the other three are on the road.

It is a single game elimination in the first round.

Two Vermilion Parish teams will play Monday, while the other four are playing this week.

North Vermilion, the No. 13 seed, will play No. 20 Pine Praire (19-14) Monday at 4 p.m. at NVHS.

No. 14 Kaplan is at home against No. 19 Westlake. The two teams play Monday at 6 p.m.

Kaplan head coach Tyler Domingue likes his chances against Westlake ( 17-13).

“I think it is a very winnable game for us,” said Domingue.

The Erath Bobcats jumped up from No. 3 to No. 2 when the brackets were announced.

The Bobcats (26-5) entertain Lake Charles College Prep (the old Lake Charles Boston) school on Tuesday. Game time is at 6 p.m. at QSA in Erath.

Lake Charles Prep is the No 31 seed and sports a 11-18 record. Out of its 11 wins, one team has a winning record. They beat Class C Pleasant Hill, who has an 11-5 winning record.

The Vermilion Catholic Eagles will be on the road at the end of the week to battle No. 4 St. John (21-9) in the regional round.

All teams in Division IV, skip the first round and advance to the regional round and will play Friday and then Saturday.

No. 13 VC and St. John will play Friday at 6 p.m. and then Saturday at 2 p.m. If a third game is needed, it will follow on Saturday.

St. John has a record of 21-9 and has been scoring a lot of runs its last six games. They have scored 79 runs in its final six games. In one game, St. John beat Class 4A Plaquemine 23-8 to end the regular season.

The Gueydan Bears made the Class 1A playoffs as the No. 17 seed. The Bears travel to play No. 16 Haynesville.

The Delcambre Panthers (12-10) landed in the Class 2A playoffs. They will be on the road in the first round as the No. 17 seed. The Panthers play No. 16 Fisher (17-13) on the road on Tuesday.