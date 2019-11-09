STM too much for North Vermilion

LAFAYETTE - The North Vermilion Patriots ran into a well, oiled machine Friday when they traveled to Lafayette to play the Class 4A St. Thomas More Cougars.

The Cougars (8-2) are the No. 2 power ranked team in Division II, and the Patriots found out why.

The Cougars crushed North Vermilion 62-14 in a non-distrct game.

The game ended the regular season for both teams. The Class 4A playoff pairings will be announced today, and the Patriots will be on the road in the first round.

Against STM, the Patriots fell behind 28-8 in the first half and could not recover.

STM quarterback Caleb Holstein threw for 383 yards and four touchdowns in the game.

The Patriots got on the scoreboard in the second quarter when Darrius Gilliam scored from the 3-yard-line to make it a 28-7 game. However, STM came right back and scored another touchdown to head into the locker room ahead 35-7.

STM scored three more times before the Patriots scored again. Devin Martinez had a 21-yard touchdown run in the fourth period for North Vermilion.

After the touchdown, NV kicked off, and STM’s Joshua Stevens ran the kickoff 70 yards for STM’s final score.

STM had 502 yards of offense and NV had 230.

Gilliam led NV with 10 carries for 69 yards. He also completed 3 of 9 passes for 44 yards.