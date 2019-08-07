The Class of 2010 won the Competitive Division.
The Class of 1996 won the Recreation Division.
The Class of 2007 finished second in the Competitive Division.
The Class of 1992 finished second in the Recreational Division.
Top finishers of NVHS Alumni Tournament
Wed, 08/07/2019 - 11:05am
The winners are as follows:
Champions-Competitive Bracket-
Class of 2010
Champions- Recreational Bracket-
Class of 1996
Runner-Up- Competitive Bracket-
Class of 2007
Runner-Up- Recreational Bracket-
Class of 1992
Beer Drinking Champions (2nd year in a row)-
Class of 1998