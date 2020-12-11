VC faces unfamiliar, but tough challenge

There is no real history between the Vermilion Catholic Eagles (8-0) and the Ouachita Christian Eagles (8-1).

The schools have only played each other once, in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs in 2010. The OC Eagles won 56-0. They went on to finish state runner up in Class 1A.

The crazy thing is that Ouachita head coach Steven Fitzhugh was also the head coach back then.

Tonight the two tangle for only the second time. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Eagle Stadium.

Despite being four hours away and on opposite sides of the state, Fitzhugh is familiar with the VC Eagles. He is aware that the school has had a few head coaches since 2010. He also knows VC quarterback Drew Lege has an older brother, JT Lege, who was just as good a quarterback as Drew is today.

“I keep up with teams in the state,” said Fitzhugh. “VC has had a solid football program for years. This year is no exception.”

Fitzhugh said this would be the first time his team faces a gunslinger like Drew Lege.

“Up north, they run the football,” he added. “We have not played a team like VC who likes to throw the football to everyone.”

VC can put up points. In eight games, VC has scored an average of 56 points a game and only given up 13 a game.

Ouachita Christian can also score points. The OC Eagles score an average of 40 a game and give up 18 a game.

Four-year starting VC quarterback Drew Lege is winding down his career. He and the rest of the seniors have at-best two more games left.

On the season, Lege has thrown for 2,380 yards (131 out-of-191 passes, 32 TDs, and only four interceptions).

Fourteen VC players have caught a pass this year.

John Robert Allums (52-652-7 TDs) and Saul Dartez (33-714, 10 TDs) are the primary targets. If they are not open, Mikie Bazar (11-381, 6 TDs) and JP Summers (10-253, 3 TDs) are the next two targets.

To keep the defense honest, VC will run the football. Joshua Sagrera leads the team in rushing with 285 yards in 47 carries. Travin Moore, Jr. is second in rushes with 36 carries for 193 yards. The two have four touchdowns each.

“VC is a solid team,” said Fitzhugh. “They have a great offense to go along with their solid defense. Their defense has not given up a lot of points, while their offense likes to light up the scoreboard. They have a lot of skilled guys who do not make mistakes.”

The winner of tonight’s game plays the No. 1 Calvary Baptist./No, 5 Southern Lab winner in the state finals.