VC keeps district game interesting until half time

At least this district game was exciting until half time.

A week ago, the Vermilion Catholic Eagles scored 35 points in the first quarter against Hanson.

On Friday, it took the Eagles two quarters to score 35 points en route to a 42-10 win over Highland Baptiste in front of a homecoming crowd.

VC’s offense seems to be clicking. They have scored 42 points twice and 50 points once in VC’s last three victories.

On Friday, the Eagles did not score until 4:36 left in the first quarter. Mox Maxile scored on a two-yard touchdown. Andrew Marceaux threw a pass to Andre Bertrand for the two-point play that made it 8-0.

Three minutes later, VC was back in the endzone. Andre LeBlanc scored from the nine, and John Robert Allums nailed the extra point. VC led 15-0 and never looked back.

The Eagles led 21-0 before Highland scored its first points of the game. They kicked a 26-yard field goal with three minutes left in the first half.

The Eagles finished with 332 yards of offense while holding Highland to 243 yards.

VC quarterback Drew Lege completed 12 of 17 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown.

He completed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Saul Dartez in the second period that made it 28-3.

In the fourth quarter, freshman Ashton Belaire scored his second straight varsity touchdown on an 8-yard run. He finished the game with three carries for 25 yards.

Freshman Travin Moore Jr. led VC in rushing with four carries for 71 yards. Maxile finished with four carries for 21 yards, and Josh Sagrera had five totes for 18 yards.

The Eagles improve to 6-1 and 2-0 in the district.